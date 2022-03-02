Previous
Purple tulip magnolia by homeschoolmom
329 / 365

Purple tulip magnolia

I was surprised to see this tulip magnolia blooming already. We don't have many of them in this area and it's still a little early in the season.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
