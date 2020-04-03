Sign up
Peony bud
I dropped off some masks to my friend and my son trimmed around her house. We talked out in the yard for a while. She had a lot of great flowers for me to photograph.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
NIKON D3400
Views
3
Album
Extra! Extra!
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd April 2020 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
spring
,
dof
,
peony
