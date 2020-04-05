Sign up
59 / 365
My guard dog
Seamus went out in the backyard with me when I was taking pictures.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9278
photos
154
followers
211
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra! Extra!
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
5th April 2020 6:26pm
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
spring
,
pet
,
yard
,
seamus
Sharon Lee
ace
gorgeous... love those eyes
April 5th, 2020
