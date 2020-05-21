Sign up
Gray rain!
Rain, rain and more rain!
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9514
photos
158
followers
215
following
3
2
Extra! Extra!
NIKON D3400
21st May 2020 8:23am
Tags
sky
,
window
,
spring
,
rain
,
gray
,
raindrops
Kathy
ace
I like this pattern and it would be a great background.
May 22nd, 2020
katy
ace
It makes a nice pattern
May 22nd, 2020
