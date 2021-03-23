Sign up
137 / 365
Ironing binding
I hate to iron, but these little binding makers make it a lot easier.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10691
photos
148
followers
212
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra! Extra!
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
23rd March 2021 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fabric
,
iron
,
quilting
,
material
,
binding
