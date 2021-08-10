Sign up
174 / 365
The uniform and the project
For the Uniformed People challenge - my son in his Boy Scout with his Eagle Scout project.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Extra! Extra!
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
20th November 2019 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
project
,
uniform
,
bsa
,
boyscout
,
eaglescout
,
deepriverpark
,
camelbackbridge
,
people-uniform
