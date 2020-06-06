Previous
Next
Quick, get in the water by homeschoolmom
Photo 466

Quick, get in the water

The black ducks at the wildlife club didn't really want their picture taken today.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
LOL! I like the composition!
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise