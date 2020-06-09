Sign up
Photo 467
Castles and Moonbeams
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to use one of my moon photos and create a fantasy image. Here's my first attempt. Photoshopped a moon onto a photo I took in Marseille, France, last fall. Then I prettied it up in PicMonkey.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
3
1
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9620
photos
160
followers
216
following
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
2381
2169
545
467
546
2157
2170
2382
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
2nd November 2019 12:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
moon
,
photoshop
,
edit
,
fantasy
,
picmonkey
,
marseillefrance
,
get-pushed-411
Lisa Poland
ace
@annied
Here's one attempt at your challenge. FUN!
June 10th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice
June 10th, 2020
katy
ace
FAV FAV FAV! Such a beautiful piece of fantasy!
June 10th, 2020
