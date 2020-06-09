Previous
Castles and Moonbeams by homeschoolmom
Photo 467

Castles and Moonbeams

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to use one of my moon photos and create a fantasy image. Here's my first attempt. Photoshopped a moon onto a photo I took in Marseille, France, last fall. Then I prettied it up in PicMonkey.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
@annied Here's one attempt at your challenge. FUN!
June 10th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
nice
June 10th, 2020  
katy ace
FAV FAV FAV! Such a beautiful piece of fantasy!
June 10th, 2020  
