Photo 469
I only iron when I have to
Ironing is my least favorite part of quilting.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9637
photos
160
followers
216
following
128% complete
Views
2
Extras
iPhone 8
10th June 2020 10:17pm
Tags
green
,
tan
,
pink
,
square
,
roses
,
craft
,
quilt
,
iron
,
handmade
,
sew
,
springroselogcabin
,
logcabinpattern
