Photo 470
Guess the spice!
Most of my labels have fallen off my spices. For June Word of the Day - herbs and spices.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th June 2020 9:51pm
Privacy
Tags
kitchen
,
food
,
curry
,
ginger
,
cook
,
spices
,
herbs
,
cumin
,
cloves
,
paprika
,
smokedpaprika
,
turmeric
,
june20words
,
mincedgarlic
