Photo 482
Silly Extravagances
For Album Cover Challenge 117.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
Tags
food
,
square
,
medicine
,
albumcoverchallenge117
,
extravagances
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Interesting "randoms" and a very fitting image to highlight them. Well done!
July 18th, 2020
