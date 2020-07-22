Previous
Boy, did I make a mess! by homeschoolmom
Photo 483

Boy, did I make a mess!

Made homemade pasta for dinner. Finally got to use the pasta attachment for my Kitchen Aid mixer. Made a mess on the floor. No worries, the dog cleaned it up for me.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
