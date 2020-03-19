Sign up
Photo 2099
Empress tree is blooming again
It started blooming before the cold snap and is blooming again. These trees are behind our church. Too bad they aren't in front, they are so pretty in the spring.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
19th March 2020 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
purple
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
bloom
,
empresstree
,
ssc
,
treee
,
spoutspringschurch
