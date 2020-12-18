Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2280
Almost done
I had to make five sets of these tags for the back of the pillows I made from my friends' grandmother's clothes. Even this black material was one of her skirts. My friend is giving them to her family for Christmas.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
10288
photos
155
followers
213
following
624% complete
View this month »
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
Latest from all albums
1718
2281
227
526
118
620
1719
7
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th December 2020 12:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pillows
,
embroidery
,
sew
,
sewingmachine
,
bernina
,
bernina880plus
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close