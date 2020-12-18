Previous
Almost done by homeschoolmom
Photo 2280

Almost done

I had to make five sets of these tags for the back of the pillows I made from my friends' grandmother's clothes. Even this black material was one of her skirts. My friend is giving them to her family for Christmas.
18th December 2020

Lisa Poland

