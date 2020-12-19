Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2280
Real life vs. Ornament
I bought this baby grand piano ornament several years ago. This Christmas I have the real version in my house, as I'm "babysitting" my friend's piano for a few months.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
19th December 2020 11:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
keys
,
ornament
,
grandpiano
,
mediumgrandpiano
