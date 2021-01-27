Previous
Next
Soft flowers by homeschoolmom
Photo 2304

Soft flowers

Washed and dried, now the edges of the flowers are soft and curled up.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
631% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise