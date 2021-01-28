Sign up
Photo 2305
Great snowstorm of 2021
I could almost see some spots of snow in the backyard. This is a typical snow for us, when we get it about once every year or so.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Views
6
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th January 2021 9:59am
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
grass
,
yard
