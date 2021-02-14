Sign up
Three rings
Three of my MIL's garnet rings. There are three more in the jewelry box, along with a garnet/diamond enhancer, a garnet pendent and several sets of garnet earrings. It was her birthstone.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Favorites 'N Fun
NIKON D3400
14th February 2021 6:46pm
rings
gold
three
jewelry
garnet
diamond
