Baby grass by homeschoolmom
Photo 2574

Baby grass

Finally cooled off enough to plant some grass where the deck was. I’ve been watering it every night. Now we have some patches of baby grass.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
katy ace
You should be getting lots of rain soon!
October 1st, 2022  
