Girly afghan by homeschoolmom
Girly afghan

I’m making two afghans for my friend who’s expecting me a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. This id for the girl.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
katy ace
such a pretty pattern
October 1st, 2022  
