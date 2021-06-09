Previous
Candlewick Inn dinner by homeschoolmom
59 / 365

Candlewick Inn dinner

My husband worked in this restaurant washing dishes when he was in high school, so he likes to go back for dinner when we are home. I had the Maryland crab cake and baked potato. It was really good.
9th June 2021

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details

katy ace
nice that you could eat there!
June 15th, 2021  
