Previous
Next
MFPIAC Tell A Story - my trip to Marseille by homeschoolmom
Photo 1550

MFPIAC Tell A Story - my trip to Marseille

This is the photo collage story of my trip to Marseille, France, in November to see my daughter. It was an awesome trip.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise