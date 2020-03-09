Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1562
Star decay
For the macro challenge.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9142
photos
155
followers
213
following
428% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
More Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th March 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
decay
,
bloom
,
magnolia
,
starmagnolia
,
macro-decay
