Glorious Easter morning! Christ Arose!

I love an Easter sunrise service, but I haven't gone to a church that did one in years. The church just outside our subdivision usually does one every year, but I have to be at church too early for worship practice to go. So I made up my mind I was doing my own Easter sunrise service. It was just me and the dog. I took my old hymnal, my camera and chair out and sat in the yard. I sang a few old hymns, prayed and watched it sun come up. It was kind of chilly, but it was a glorious Easter morning.



Christ Arose



Low in the grave He lay—

Jesus my Savior!

Waiting the coming day—

Jesus my Lord!



Up from the grave He arose,

With a mighty triumph o’er His foes

He arose a Victor from the dark domain,

And He lives forever with His saints to reign.

He arose! He arose!

Hallelujah! Christ arose!



Vainly they watch His bed—

Jesus, my Savior!

Vainly they seal the dead—

Jesus my Lord!



Death cannot keep his prey—

Jesus, my Savior!

He tore the bars away—

Jesus my Lord!



