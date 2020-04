A literal food drive

The church has left the building. Our church did a food drive today for the 5n2 Food Pantry (the same place my older son did his Eagle Scout project). You just drove by and handed them your food, or put your trunk up for them to get it out. There were serveral small groups scattered throughout the parking lot visiting social distancing style. In 4 hours, they collected just under 4700 pounds of food! WOW!