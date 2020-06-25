Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1641
Butterfly in transformation
My friends and I had a little outing today. I showed them our newest mural in downtown. Sue is on her own transformational journey, having just had gastric bypass surgery.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9695
photos
158
followers
215
following
449% complete
View this month »
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
Latest from all albums
554
475
187
1642
2395
2176
85
2181
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
More Challenges
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
26th June 2020 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
downtown
,
friend
,
galss
,
butterflly
,
sanfordnc
,
merlene
katy
ace
I like the perspective that makes her the butterfly
June 27th, 2020
