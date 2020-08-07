Previous
My double Eagle by homeschoolmom
My double Eagle

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to do a double exposure with in camera or in editing. I did this in editing - the eagle from my quilt and my soon-to-be eagle scout.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Lisa Poland ace
@annied Here's my attempt at your challenge.
August 8th, 2020  
