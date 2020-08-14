Sign up
Photo 1666
White Crepe Myrtle
My crepe myrtle is blooming.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9890
photos
158
followers
211
following
Photo Details
2
2
Album
More Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th August 2020 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
white
,
nature
,
flower
,
spring
,
yard
,
crepemyrtle
