Photo 1951
Excited to wear a hairbow
Raegan never sits still. She doesn't crawl yet, but she can scoot to wherever she wants to go.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Taken
12th February 2022 2:57pm
Tags
baby
,
girl
,
greatniece
,
raegan
