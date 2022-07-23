Sign up
Photo 2011
Time to shop
Heading into Walmart for groceries.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Views
4
Album
More Challenges
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
22nd July 2022 3:58pm
Tags
shop
,
cart
,
walmart
