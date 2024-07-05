Spinning Mud

The second part of my dyeing disaster.

This is the Cormo combed top I was trying to dye with easter egg dyeing tablets.

Had too much water & not enough acid so all the colours just merged into a mud brown.

I tried to over-dye with purple, which all absorbed, but it doesn't look very purple!

After multiple dyeing attempts & washing, I thought this roving was hopelessly felted & expected to bin it, but after some careful teasing, it has proved spinnable. Very brown, but spinnable with a lot of persuasion.