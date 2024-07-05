Previous
Spinning Mud by humphreyhippo
58 / 365

Spinning Mud

The second part of my dyeing disaster.
This is the Cormo combed top I was trying to dye with easter egg dyeing tablets.
Had too much water & not enough acid so all the colours just merged into a mud brown.
I tried to over-dye with purple, which all absorbed, but it doesn't look very purple!
After multiple dyeing attempts & washing, I thought this roving was hopelessly felted & expected to bin it, but after some careful teasing, it has proved spinnable. Very brown, but spinnable with a lot of persuasion.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Nice earthy colours.. make a nice scarf if nothing else..
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise