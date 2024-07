Recovery Romney Roving

Had a bit of a dyeing fail this week.

Too much dye. Too much water. Not enough acid.



In an attempt to recover the situation, I added this Romney roving - which was wound in a big ball - into the dye bath to try absorb some of the excess colour. The brown at the top is the outside layers.



This is the aftermath - which is quite fun, if not remotely the colours I was originally going for!