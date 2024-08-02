Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
Temperature Blanket 2024 - July Update
It's been a tad warmer recently after seemingly months of rain.
Made a mistake at the end of June and messed up some row ends. Not really sure what happened but I'm back on track. Couldn't face ripping it back so I'll just have to live with it.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3880
photos
80
followers
28
following
18% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
66
Views
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 12 Mini
Taken
2nd August 2024 11:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
crochet
,
diary shot
,
iphone 12 mini
,
temp blanket project
,
string sports
