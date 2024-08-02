Previous
Temperature Blanket 2024 - July Update by humphreyhippo
Temperature Blanket 2024 - July Update

It's been a tad warmer recently after seemingly months of rain.

Made a mistake at the end of June and messed up some row ends. Not really sure what happened but I'm back on track. Couldn't face ripping it back so I'll just have to live with it.
