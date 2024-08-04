Previous
Milford Kite Surfer by humphreyhippo
67 / 365

Milford Kite Surfer

A kite surfer at Milford on Sea on a breezy Sunday afternoon.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise