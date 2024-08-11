Sign up
A Distant Kite
A roadside snap on the drive back from Andover. There were a couple of them, but they never came close.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th August 2024 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird of prey
,
red kite
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
