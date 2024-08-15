Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Gatekeeper from the other side of the Window
Possibly the same butterfly as I shot
in July
. It's definitely the same window.
Not the best camera for this - but the only one within reach.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3884
photos
80
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2024
Camera
X100T
Taken
15th August 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
gatekeeper
,
x100t
,
fujifilm x100t
