Violins of Hope
Tonight we had the pleasure of attending this at our local Public Broadcasting Studio in Peoria, Illinois. We heard stories of people who played these instruments during the Holocaust, how they were saved and restored. Also a short concert.
15th August 2023
Dorothy
@illinilass
Dawn
Nice
August 15th, 2023
