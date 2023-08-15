Previous
Violins of Hope by illinilass
Violins of Hope

Tonight we had the pleasure of attending this at our local Public Broadcasting Studio in Peoria, Illinois. We heard stories of people who played these instruments during the Holocaust, how they were saved and restored. Also a short concert.
15th August 2023

Dawn ace
Nice
August 15th, 2023  
