Previous
146 / 365
Beautiful Bruges
My first time to visit this charming city. I certainly hope it won’t be my last!
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
bruges
Dawn
ace
Lovely scene
September 10th, 2023
