Coming into Amsterdam yesterday morning.
145 / 365

Coming into Amsterdam yesterday morning.

It was more beautiful than the city. I had not been for 9 or 10 years and found the city very littered! So disappointing. I’m a day behind because poor internet connection last night.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

