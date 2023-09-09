Sign up
145 / 365
Coming into Amsterdam yesterday morning.
It was more beautiful than the city. I had not been for 9 or 10 years and found the city very littered! So disappointing. I’m a day behind because poor internet connection last night.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Dorothy
amsterdam
