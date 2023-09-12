Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
Portsmouth, England
Back on English soil🥰. Had a tour of the area today. So much history has happened here. Founded by Richard the Lionhearted in the late 1100’s. Operation Overlord planned here.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
167
photos
31
followers
55
following
40% complete
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
england
portsmouth
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 12th, 2023
carol white
ace
Nice shots
September 12th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice shots👍😊
September 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice shots
September 12th, 2023
