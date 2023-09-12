Previous
Portsmouth, England by illinilass
148 / 365

Portsmouth, England

Back on English soil🥰. Had a tour of the area today. So much history has happened here. Founded by Richard the Lionhearted in the late 1100’s. Operation Overlord planned here.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 12th, 2023  
carol white ace
Nice shots
September 12th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice shots👍😊
September 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice shots
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise