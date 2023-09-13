Sign up
149 / 365
Docked in Falmouth today
Had a tour of the Cornish countryside. Taken from coach window😢
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
england
cornwall
Diana
Lovely shots considering the circumstances.
September 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
Cornwall is lovely, plenty to see.
September 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Lovely
September 13th, 2023
