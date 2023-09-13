Previous
Docked in Falmouth today by illinilass
149 / 365

Docked in Falmouth today

Had a tour of the Cornish countryside. Taken from coach window😢
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shots considering the circumstances.
September 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Cornwall is lovely, plenty to see.
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise