Day at sea by illinilass
Day at sea

One of my favourite places to be is the stern and watch the beautiful blues of the sea churn. Nearing the coast of Portugal.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Diana ace
Stunning capture of the wake with lovely motion and tones.
September 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture of the wake.
September 14th, 2023  
