151 / 365
Along the Douro River in Porto, Portugal.
6 years ago I was here for 4 days, that’s the way to see and enjoy the city, not on a 3 hour tour off the ship.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
portugal
,
porto
