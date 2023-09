SNAKE…. He’s lying along the bottom of photo.

First off I’m very afraid of snakes, yes even this harmless garter snake!

We were out for a drive on this lovely autumn afternoon when I had Ron stop for a photo. He pulled to the side of the road and as I carefully stepped out I said “I’m looking for poison ivy and snakes”. Didn’t see any straight down but as I looked up towards the asters I saw him laying on the weeds!!! Jumped right back in the car and took pics from there!