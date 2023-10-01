Previous
Greenwood Cemetery Walk by illinilass
165 / 365

Greenwood Cemetery Walk

The Annual Canton Cemetery Walk is a unique public event about the lives of well-known, interesting, and influential people of the past from the Canton area takes place Sunday October first 2023. It’s the annual Canton Cemetery Walk hosted by the Canton Area Heritage Center. Local performers are the actors for the portrayals and are dressed as the notable people would have been while they were living. Key episodes of their lives are recounted by the performers. Six people’s lives will be portrayed.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

