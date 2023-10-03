Sign up
Previous
166 / 365
Soybeans!
I’ve lived here over 6 years, once it was a golf course now a farm field. One year beans the next corn. I think they will harvest soon so I went out today for a close up of the beans. Even cut one open to see what they looked like.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
collage
,
soybeans
