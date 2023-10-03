Previous
Soybeans! by illinilass
166 / 365

Soybeans!

I’ve lived here over 6 years, once it was a golf course now a farm field. One year beans the next corn. I think they will harvest soon so I went out today for a close up of the beans. Even cut one open to see what they looked like.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise