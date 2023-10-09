Previous
Primo by illinilass
172 / 365

Primo

My St. Bernard. A most loveable fella if there ever was one! I had always wanted one, but my mother told me wait till you have your own home! 😊
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise