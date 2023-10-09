Sign up
Previous
172 / 365
Primo
My St. Bernard. A most loveable fella if there ever was one! I had always wanted one, but my mother told me wait till you have your own home! 😊
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 10th, 2023
