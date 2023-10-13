Sign up
176 / 365
Visited a friend
In the LaSalle, Illinois Veteran’s home today. It is a very nice facility and wonderful staff. He is happy to be there.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
197
photos
35
followers
64
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th October 2023 10:49am
Tags
home
,
veterans
