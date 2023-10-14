Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Pumpkins Galore
To a farm market today for some local honey. I don’t believe I had ever seen yellow pumpkins before.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
market
collage
farm
pumpkins
Chris Cook
A wonderful October collage
October 15th, 2023
Diana
A fabulous collage filled with great shots of the different shapes, colours and sizes.
October 15th, 2023
