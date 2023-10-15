Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
Stone church, house?
You don’t see many stone buildings in our area. At first I thought it may have been a country school but not many had a second story. So maybe a church that lost its steeple or a home. The next building down the road was the school.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
1
Diana
ace
A Lovely shot of this beautiful building in the middle of nowhere! I love the stonework and wooden shutters.
October 16th, 2023
