Previous
Stone church, house? by illinilass
178 / 365

Stone church, house?

You don’t see many stone buildings in our area. At first I thought it may have been a country school but not many had a second story. So maybe a church that lost its steeple or a home. The next building down the road was the school.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A Lovely shot of this beautiful building in the middle of nowhere! I love the stonework and wooden shutters.
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise